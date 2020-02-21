ZIMBABWE Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat was last night robbed at a Mall in South Africa by some gun totting thugs.
Reports say Khama was disembarking from his car when the thugs pounced on him, pointed guns to his head and demanded ‘everything’ he had.
A shocked Khama Billiat did not try to fight back or show any signs of resistance but lifted his arms and told them to take ‘anything and everything they wanted’.
The robbers stripped Khama of his neck chains, body searched him and took some money in his pocket before proceeding to ransack his expensive Range Rover Lumia whereupon he voluntarily opened the glove compartment with even more cash jewellery, and some deodorants.
The robbers also took Khama’s bags that had Kaizer chiefs training kits and drove off in their getaway car, leaving the shaken Billiat stunned.
This is the second time in as many years Khama has been robbed in South Africa. Luckily they did not harm or torture him.
The happens weeks after Billiat told police that he feared for his life following a fallout with a 23-year-old baby mama(small house).
agencies