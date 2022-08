It is a tight contest between William Ruto and seasoned politician Raila Odinga in the Kenyan Presidential election.

As results tallying continues, Provisional Presidential Results as at 14:00 hours reveals William Ruto is leading with 51.24% (1,795,220 votes).

It is seemingly a two horse race with Raila Odinga closely following with 48.11% (1,685,433 votes).

Other runners, George Wajackoyah has- 0.43% (15,193 votes) and David Waihiga is sitting at 0.22% (7,752 votes).

-Nation