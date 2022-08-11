Veteran politician Raila Odinga is now leading in the Kenyan Presidential election, passing the half mark as results tallying continues.

According to the Nation, Provisional Presidential Results as at 0830hrs this morning, Raila Odinga had 51.78% (5,223,707 votes) and

William Ruto had 47.55% (4,796,3376 votes).

The other main contenders, George Wajackoyah was sitting at 0.44% (44,488 votes) whilst David Waihiga had 0.23% (22,993 votes).

For a candidate to win the Presidency, they have to pass the 50+%.

Meanwhile, Odinga is a close ally of Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa who leads the Citizens Coalition for Change.

Commenting on his friend’s performance, Chamisa says: “Kenya is a sign.”

Zimbabweans are following the Kenya elections with keen interest ahead of their own polls set for 2023.

