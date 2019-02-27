Mohadi announces Presidential ambitions..”ED will handover power to me”

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has shown keen interest in Zimbabwe’s top top job saying his history was as illustrious as that of President Mnangagwa.

Mohadi said he believed fate was on his side, claiming the road travelled by President Mnangagwa and the obstacles he faced were similar to his own experience.

Asked to introduce President Mnangagwa before thousands of Zanu PF supporters in Mwenezi last Saturday, Mohadi gave a tale of the road travelled by Mnangagwa saying there were many parallels to be drawn between their two stories.

“I also travelled the same road as that of President Mnangagwa. I was arrested and stayed in prison till 1980. I came from prison and joined politics full time just like President Mnangagwa.

“The irony of the whole story is that President Mnangagwa became Minister of State Security, I also became Minister of State Security.

“He became Minister of Defence and I also became Minister of Defence. He became Vice President and I also became Vice President so munongoona kuti gwara racho ndiro rimwe. But I am not going to push him out of it, achandisiira(he will hand over to me),” said Mohadi.

Mohadi’s declaration of interest could put him on a collision course with Chiwenga who is believed to harbour his own presidential ambition.

The man who toppled Robert Mugabe in November 2017 reportedly handed power to Mnangagwa after striking a deal that would see him being the successor.