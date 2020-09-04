A top South African Government official was arrested for living in the country illegally after entering the country in 1995 from Zimbabwe.

The man is allegedly a Zimbabwean with three fraudulently obtained identity documents.

The man Kebone Masange, 52, is the head of Mpumalanga’s human settlements department.

He appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of fraud after his arrest on Tuesday by Home Affairs’ immigration officers.

Masange was released on warning and is expected back in court on September 11, pending further investigations.

The Hawks’ Gauteng serious corruption investigation unit is probing the case.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi told TimesLive:

The probe was launched after it emerged that Masange had been allegedly in the Republic of South Africa illegally since 1995, from neighbouring Zimbabwe. According to the national population register, Masange was issued with three different identity documents on different dates.

Mulaudzi said on two IDs Masange had applied for, he was registered as a South African citizen, and on the other, which was granted in 1997, as an exempted Zimbabwean citizen.

That was not in line with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) amnesty that states that to qualify an applicant needed to have continuously lived in South Africa since July 1991.

Mulaudzi said:

A few months before the SADC exemption was approved, Masange reportedly submitted an application for notice of birth and his first RSA identity document at Ferreirasdorp regional offices in Johannesburg using the name Kebone Masangeni during March 1997. In the said application he claimed that he was born in Johannesburg.

According to Mulaudzi, in May 1997 Masange was issued with another ID as a South African citizen, and he claimed to have been born in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Masange also reportedly managed to help his then wife obtain permanent residence in January 2007. When he was summoned by Home Affairs, Masange said he was born in Letlhabile, Brits.

Mulaudzi said: