Kasukuwere, Moyo, Chipanga, Chombo, Chimene lose Parly seats

Zanu PF has recalled five of its legislators from parliament.

These are: Dr Ignatius Chombo (Zvimba North), Saviour Kasukuwere (Mt Darwin South), Professor Jonathan Moyo (Tsholotsho North), Kudzanayi Chipanga (Makoni West) and Mandi Chimene (Makoni South).

Zanu PF Chief Whip, Cde Lovemore Matuke confirmed the development, saying the five were expelled from the party as they were no longer serving interests of the party.

Cde Matuke also said they are not going to hold by-elections for the five but will replace them with shadow MPs as general elections are scheduled to be held next year.