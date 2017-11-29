Mnangagwa set to bury Dr Stamps at Heroes Acre

Former Health Minister, Dr Timothy, who died on Sunday, has been declared a national hero.

Zanu PF Politburo members, Dr Obert Mpofu, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo and Dr David Parirenyatwa visited the Stamps home at plot number 6 Weston Road off Hatcliffe in Harare to deliver the message this afternoon.

Dr Stamps’ widow, Cindy and eldest son, Kenyon welcomed the decision to confer the national hero’s status to their father and are consulting as a family and will inform the government on the way forward regarding burial arrangements.

Dr Stamps is survived wife, Cindy, three children and four grand children

Born in 1936, Dr Stamps succumbed to a lung infection on Sunday at the Borrowdale Trauma Centre in Harare. state media