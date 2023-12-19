Disqualified 2023 presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has hinted on his return to Zimbabwe, saying it will bring hope and seriousness in government.

Posting on his X handle (formerly Twitter) The Return of Kasukuwere, the former cabinet minister said hope is coming.

“Saviour Kasukuwere’s return will have both positive consequences for Zimbabweans.

“His return will lead to greater scrutiny of Government corruption and a push for reforms. Hope is coming,” he says.

Kasukuwere fled into exile at the height of a military coup that toppled late former President Robert Mugabe and sought refugee in South Africa.

He recently tried to take part in the just ended disputed elections, but was barred by the courts following an application by ZANU PF activist Lovejoy Mangwana.

