The country’s main hydro power station, Kariba has produced 64% of electricity output, the Zimbabwe Power Company’s third quarter report has revealed.

According to the report, Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion is now 72% done, though behind schedule.

Meanwhile, according to ZESA chairperson, Sydney Gata Zimbabwe has 26bn tons of coal, enough for 834 years.

However, he says funders of such projects have come under pressure to cut support.

Zwnews