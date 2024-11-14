The Energy Minister Edgar Moyo gave the nation an update on the worsening power crisis in the country during a parliamentary session.

He said the 2 new Hwange 7 and 8 units are running at full capacity, however just three of the six older units are working.

Moyo said Kariba is now down to just 100MW, less than a tenth of its capacity, due to low water levels.

His comments comes after the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) issued a statement on the reduced power generation.

ZPC said a fault at Hwange has worsened the electricity shortage adding that Kariba is currently producing a small fraction of its capacity due to low water levels.

The power company warned that this may worsen as the dam is now down to just 2.4% of the water used for power generation.

