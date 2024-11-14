Controversial Zimbabwean man of cloth, Uebert Angel has poured praises on Nigerian tele-evangelist and Christ Embassy Church founder Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

In his message, Angel said it is a blessing for him to have been nurtured by Pastor Chris.

“Here in Nigeria with my Father, Pastor Chris:

It is with the utmost reverence and gratitude that I express the profound honor of being nurtured and guided by this luminary of a man, a veritable pathfinder in these tumultuous times.

“In a world fraught with challenges, I consider it a majestic privilege bestowed upon me by the Lord Jesus Christ Himself, placing my gift and calling securely beneath his protective wing.

“As I embrace my destiny as a prophet to the nations, my heart swells with tears of joy and recognition for the extraordinary blessing it is to be lovingly fathered by this Apostle of this dispensation.

“In the name of Jesus, My heart, indeed, belongs to this cherished connection. Than you Lord Jesus!”

Apparently, Angel is not new to controversy having been implicated in a number of dirty deals.

Angel, appointed ambassador-at-large and a presidential envoy by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March 2021, told Al Jazeera reporters that he would be able to carry large volumes of dirty cash into the country using his diplomatic status.

Angel and his business partner Rikki Doolan also claimed that their laundering operations had the approval of Mnangagwa, who has been in power since November 2017, when Zimbabwe’s controversial former leader Robert Mugabe was ousted in a military coup.

In May this year, Angel faced a police investigation following allegations that he hired hitmen to kill a rival church leader.

A report was made on April 26 at Harare Central Police Station with the shocking claims that Angel, the leader of the GoodNews Church (Spirit Embassy), was linked to an alleged plot involving two suspected South African assassins to kill Apostle Batsirai Java of the Tabernacle of Grace Church in Harare.

Angel has also been accused of trying to black mail rivals and womanizing.

Zwnews