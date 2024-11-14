Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairman and the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has sent congratulatory message to Prime Minister Dr Navin Ramgoolam following his resounding electoral victory in the Republic of Mauritius.

Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Ramgoolam registered a landslide victory in Mauritius’s parliamentary vote, the election commission said.

The Office of the Electoral Commissioner said on Tuesday that Rangoolam and his Alliance of Change (ADC) coalition won 62.6 percent of the vote, securing the three-time former prime minister a fourth term.

The ADC won 60 of 62 seats in the National Assembly, state broadcaster Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation reported.

In his message, Mnangagwa wished the new leader the best adding that the polls were conducted in a peaceful environment.

Zwnews