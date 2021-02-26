Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly now considering selling Zimbabwe Warriors talisman Khama Billiat whose contract expires this year.

Billiat arrived at Amakhosi in 2018 as a free agent after his deal with Mamelodi Sundowns was not renewed. He signed a three-year contract with an option of extending it with another season.

The Soweto giants are now open to offers because they have accepted that they are not getting a return from their investment.

The 30-year old has only managed 15 goals in 79 games at Kaizer Chiefs, a lower scoring rate than what he achieved at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Asked about an update on contract talks, Billiat’s representative, Godfrey Bakasa said:

“There are no talks yet (with Chiefs), they are just concentrating on him recovering. The team needs him fit and playing again, that is the situation at the moment.”

soccer 24 zimbabwe