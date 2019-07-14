Kadoma man murdered by illegal gold miners, privates missing

A Kadoma man was brutally murdered in cold blood last night at one of the city’s popular night spots, KwaRumwe leisure centre in Rimuka suburb after having a dispute with suspected machetes gang.

Fear has gripped the area as the man’s joystick is reportedly missing.

Police have confirmed the incident that has left tongues wagging in the city.

The deceased has only been identified as Joe from Kabudura area near Hoffman.

An eyewitness told ZWNews that Joe had an undisclosed dispute with a machete gang who sliced him all over the body, leaving him for dead in cold blood.

However, it is unclear how he then lost his private parts as people fled the scene after the terrifying incident.

The deceased had at first been mistaken with a man only identified as Serbie a local popular vendor in Rimuka who sells lemons and mangoes.

While others were still at loss of words, others were already mocking Serbie on social media, although in Zimbabwean culture the dead deserve all the respect but to some they had defied odds and labelled Serbie a serial thief who survived on that.

“Aiba zvake malemon acho mudzimba dzevanhu otengesa but ini ndaipihwa mahara aitonditsvaga kuti andipe aaaaah (He would steal lemons from the neighborhood and then sale, but as for me we were buddies l would get them for free),” said Serbi’s friend who preferred anonymity.

Kadoma residents, have however accused police of dining and wining with the murderers.

“It seems as if police bosses are benefiting from the murderers especially machete war( gold mining gang) as almost every week at Rumwe people are being sliced yet police are not taking any action and the same culprits are walking scot free,” said a concerned resident.