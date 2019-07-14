Mnangagwa can be overthrown, nothing illegal about that- MDC

ZwNews.com

Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa can be overthrown through peaceful demos as provided for in the Constitution and warned that leaders can be changed through mass action where elections have failed.

Officially launching his party’s Road to Economic Recovery, Legitimacy, Openness And Democracy (RELOAD) at Harare Gardens ylast week Chamisa said the party will put more pressure both diplomatically and politically in its quest to dislodge the ruling ZANU PF from power.

Chamisa believes it has become clear that ZANU PF cannot be dislodged from the throne through elections, as they (ZANU PF) could manipulate and continue in power despite having been beaten in the ballot box.

Chamisa defended Job Sikhala, saying the MP committed no crime as he called for the overthrow of an illegitimate government. He said it is in fact everyone’s duty to overthrow a illegitimate government using constitutional means.

“We’re going to have peaceful and radical engagement with our problems, including confronting what has to be confronted in terms of the Constitution”

Chamisa added that there will not be another election under current Zimbabwe Electoral Commission leadership because they’ve shown they can’t run a credible election.

Meanwhile, political analyst Alex Magaisa believes ZANU PF has made itself a candidate that suits to be removed from power through an overthrow as it has closed the avenues for a democratic change of government. He implies that constitutional means of changing a government should always be available in democratic settings, and where they are not, an overthrow could be the option.

He says the idea of constitutional means to change government is based on the existence of constitutional means to change government like through elections.

Magaisa maintains that if such avenues are closed, as what happens when the government of the day compromises the electoral system through manipulation of electoral referees so that it’s virtually impossible to change it, people will always sought other means.

“This is what pushes people to use whatever means necessary as happened in Sudan recently,” he adds.