ZRP Spokesperson Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confiscated 353 smuggled bales of clothes from Block 6 Magaba, Mbare in Harare which were under the custody of Kudakwashe Chiyaka and Simbarashe Kasawaya.

And the police says the bales will be handed over to Zimbabwe Revenue Authority while efforts to locate Zvidzai Hove, believed to be responsible for the bales are underway.

Meanwhile, cases of smuggling are rampant in Zimbabwe, in some instances bricks of tobacco destined for neighbouring countries like South Africa have been intercepted by police.

Apparently, groceries and clothes are among the key items smuggled into the country.

Zwnews