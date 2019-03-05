Kadoma City Council, Residents to do set offs

Kadoma City Council is basking in glory after receiving a lot of praises from its residents as it mulled plans to introduce a new facility that will see owing residents doing part time council general jobs and do set offs on their bills.

KCC said as part of the arrangement from the payment of the subcontracted residents will have half of their payment deducted to settle the arrears while the remainder will be channeled to them.

However, council said the process will not be open to all owing residents, but management through consultation of councillors will assist in identifying the rightful residents that qualify.

Responding to questions during a full council meeting, the city’s acting director of Housing and Community Services Mr Aaron Masembura said council had pressing issues like grass cutting where residents can chip in and do set offs on their arrears.

“Residents in respective wards who owe council and are willing to work with us on some of general hand jobs they can come so that we offer them 50 percent payment while the other will settle it for their arrears,” he said.

Mr Masembura, however made it clear that the numbers would be strictly controlled as the offer was not strictly open to all those with arrears.

Interviewed residents hailed council for such a move with Mr Kudakwashe Manyatera saying this was a noble idea which should be hailed if it sails through.

“Our town clerk Mr Malven Dondo and mayor Alderman Action Nyamukondowa have striked gold this time around with the offer, as it will afford some residents including myself an opportunity to clear our arrears. I just hope that l will also be considered during the selection process as my debt is now close to $ 1 500,” he said.

Another resident Mr Claudius Gwafa hoped that councillors would not politicise the noble idea.

“This is a very good idea it must not only be over ridden by political matrix were some greedy councillors end up only selecting their allies at the expense of those residents who owe council huge sums of money,” she said.

Residents, however backed Mr Masembura to take the director of housing post as he is among the three candidates shortlisted to Government a fortnight ago.