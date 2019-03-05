Zanu PF to register and vet WhatsApp admins..Pictures

Zanu PF youth league in former president Robert Mugabe’s home province of Mashonaland West has today announced that it will be tough on social media abusers as it is planning to start vetting ‘whatsapp group admins’ in a bid to curb alleged serious ‘abuse of party cadres on social media.’

In a circular(see below) addressed to Zanu PF social media platform admins in Mashonaland West province, signed by someone only identified as V. Msengi with the title of provincial youth chairperson it says there is serious abuse of party members on social media.

“We have noted with concern the rampant and gross social media abuse in Mashonaland West Zanu PF structures where party members are disrespecting and vilifying leaders through politics of patronage.

“Disciplinary measures will be taken against those found on the wrong side of the law. Thus we are inviting all group admins for a meeting on Saturday 09 March 2019 at 10:00 hours, Zanu PF provincial office, where registration and other processes will take place,” he said.

The notice also reads that, “Social media should be used to build and not destroy the party, be guided accordingly yours comradely V. Msengi Provincial Youth Chair.”