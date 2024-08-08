A two-year-old male juvenile drowned after falling into an uncovered septic tank at a residential property in Rangemore, Umguza, Bulawayo on August 6 2024, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has said.

The child, whose identity has been identified by police as Arubero Shorai, was reportedly playing in the yard while his aunt was inside the house.

According to those close to the family, they had previously raised red flag about the dangers posed by the uncovered septic tank.

Apparently, this sad event has brought attention to safety regulations regarding household sanitation facilities, especially in residential areas where young children play frequently.