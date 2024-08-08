Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says when good leaders are in charge the people enjoy.

He gives reference to the period between 2009 and 2013, during the Government of National Unity, saying the proper leaders were in government.

“During this period the economy performed exceptionally and supersonically well with average growth rate of 10.7% per year for the entire period.

“The domestic debt was virtually zero! We suppressed the external debt. We also tamed the appetite for both expenditure overruns and new debt accumulation.

“Citizens enjoyed banking as they withdrew their forex from the ATMs without any limit! Likewise, money circulated throughout the whole country,” he says.

Below is the full statement he posted on his X handle:

PROPER LEADERS PRODUCE PROPER POLITICS AND PROPER ECONOMICS…

To have a functional, working, productive, effective (i.e an economy that performs, produces and rewards for business, workers, pensioners and consumers) and competitive economy for economic prosperity, we need proper leaders and proper policies.

A case in point is the period between 2009 and 2013. We the proper leaders were in there. During this period the economy performed exceptionally and supersonically well with average growth rate of 10.7% per year for the entire period.

The domestic debt was virtually zero! We suppressed the external debt. We also tamed the appetite for both expenditure overruns and new debt accumulation.

Citizens enjoyed banking as they withdrew their forex from the ATMs without any limit! Likewise, money circulated throughout the whole country.

The construction industry boomed. Even banks were giving mortgages and consumer loans.

Civil servants and workers in general earned proper salaries. Our security services sector were proud and happy.

Even the newly weds paid proper lobola. And the in-laws were happy.

The whole nation was generally happy! We can do more than this. We have the capacity and capability. And we will do it!

Zwnews