The first General of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) after Independence General Andrew “Sandy” Maclean died at the weekend at the age of 87.

Former President Robert Mugabe then Prime Minister in 1981 elevated Maclean from army commander to head all the country’s defence forces.

Current President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was at the time Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s office announced the appointment on 8 August 1981.

-Agencies