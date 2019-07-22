BREAKING: Minister Ziyambi in Intensive Care Init, Critically Ill

Justice Minister and top Mnangagwa ally, Ziyambi Ziyambi has been admitted at the Trauma Centre in Borrowdale Harare, government sources say.

Ziyambi was rushed to the private facility’s critical care unit on weekend and is believed to be suffering from acute high blood pressure.

This comes a few hours after the presidency announced that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been airlifted to China where Chinese medical experts will join their counterparts from Zimbabwe, South Africa and India in treating the retired general.