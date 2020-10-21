Godfrey Tsenengamu has been granted Z$10k bail by the High Court.

The former Zanu PF youth league national commissar was previously denied bail and remanded in custody by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna, saying Tsenengamu was safer in prison than outside.

This follows after Tsenengamu had said there has been some people who had been trailing him.

Tsenengamu is facing charges of inciting public violence and was hauled to court Saturday after handing himself to the police at Harare Central Police Station, after coming out of hiding claiming his family was being intimidated by state agents.

Meanwhile, Justice Davison Foroma in the bail ruling said the magistrate erred in failing to find that Tsenengamu is not a flight risk.

“No evidence was provided by the state that his life was in danger and that locking him up would make him safe,” judge added.

JUST IN: Tsenengamu granted bail

