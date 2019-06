Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe has released new sugar prices which are effective 3 June 2019.

Huletts SunSweet (Brown), Recommended Retail Selling/Unit are as follows:

1kg -$4.99

2kg – $9.98

5kg -$24.95

10kg – $49.90

Huletts Refined (White) Sugar, Recommended Retail Selling/Unit are as follows:

1kg – $5.22

2kg – $10.44

5kg – $26.10

10kg – $52.20

— Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe