Supreme Court judges, Justice Rita Makarau and Justice Bharat Patel have dismissed the high court judgement on Chief Justice Luke Malaba tenure.

The two judges have ruled that Malaba has always been legally in office and his tenure was extended by further 5 years.

This is a case in which Malaba was forced into retirement by the High Court upon reaching the age of 70 as provided for in the laws of the country.

However, President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended his tenure by 5 more years, resulting in legal battle mounted by some concerned parties.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court judges have just ruled in his favour.

Zwnews