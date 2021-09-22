Exness is allowing its traders so they can deposit only $10 and start trading. If you are a trader, then this opportunity is for you. Exness is a Cyprus-based broker they are regulated by FCA, SFSA, FSCA, and CySE. Exness has a very high rating so that you may get an idea about its reliability and trustworthiness.

Procedure to deposit in Exness

It’s a straightforward process. Before deposition, you have to open an account in excess.

Create an account

First of all, visit their homepage there find an option for opening a new account.

After putting all the required information, click on the ‘continue’ tab.

Verify your account.

After signing in to your account, there is an option for my accounts.

From there, you can make a real or demo account.

You have to deposit money in the trading account, so you can start trading.

There are five different accounts types: standard, standard cent, excess pro, exness raw spread, and exness zero accounts.

You can select an account that suits you and your style of trading.

How to deposit money in excess?

Exness minimum deposit requires an account and a straightforward procedure. It involves the following steps:

After logging into your account, click on the deposit tab.

Here are multiple options are given for the transaction.

Choose a payment system for trade.

Then you have to select the account in which you want to deposit your money.

After that, choose the amount of money and currency.

Check your inserted information multiple times and then confirm the payment.

After depositing your money, you can start trading.

Ways of deposition

Various ways depend on your accessibility and country.

Web money

Perfect money

Skrill

Neteller

Astropay

Internal transfer

Bitcoin

Tether

Bank Card

Minimum deposit depending upon the transaction type

Tether’s minimum deposit is 1 USD.

Bitcoin’s minimum deposit is 0 USD.

The Bankcard minimum deposit is 3 USD.

Web money minimum deposit is 1 USD.

Skrill’s minimum deposit is 10 USD.

The internal transfer minimum deposit is 1 USD.

Neteller minimum deposit is 10 USD.

The perfect money minimum deposit is 50 USD.

Payments safety

A lot of people ask about the safety of funds in excess accounts. Exness is one of the great platforms that take care of their client’s accounts and their security. Therefore, if you have started trading with an exness broker, forget about any scam in your payments. Exness has tried its best to provide its clients a secure platform.

Segregate accounts

A separate account is the most favorite feature of exness traders. It is because Exness provides secure transactions and withdrawals. So that broker cannot reach your account balance without your consent. That’s why people prefer exness because of its security measures.

Minimum amount to trade indices

Trading amounts vary with account types. For example, for indices trading, different parts are required.

For a standard account , 1 USD is required.

For a standard cent account , 1 USD is required.

For the exness pro account , 200 USD is required.

For the raw spread account, 200 USD is required.

For exness zero accounts, 200 USD is required.

Deposit speed

The depositing speed of your funds depends on the type of payment method you are using.

Bitcoin and tether take up to 72 hours to deposit your funds.

Bankcard, Neteller, Skrill, Web money, Internal transfer , and Perfect money doesn’t take hours. Their deposit speed is instant.

The minimum deposit for professional accounts

Professional accounts contain a higher amount of money for trading. It is because its deposition amount starts at $200. Therefore, if you want to trade with the minimum amount, start with a standard account which only needs $10.

Instant withdrawal

There are some transaction ways from which you can withdraw instantly. These include

Neteller

Skrill

Web money

Perfect money

Internal transfer

Others take some time for the transfer.

Bitcoin and tether take up to 72 hours for withdrawal.

Bank cards take 3-5 days for withdrawal.

What are instant deposition and withdrawal?

Instant meant when a transaction is carried out in few seconds without any physical dealing out. As you have studied above, several transaction platforms are providing this service.

Transaction fee or commission

During a transaction, some platforms subtract a small amount of fee or commission from your money. Keep in mind that these transaction platforms deduct such expenses or commissions. For example, Exness demands a minimal amount of fee during withdrawal.

Information associated with transactions

The company provides all the transactions information regarding any deposit or withdrawal. Therefore, no money laundering takes place, or you get instant details about your account activities.

Time for transactions

You can transact your payments whenever you want. Exness provides 24/7 service and customer support, so you should not wait for depositing or withdrawing money. Exness has gained a lot of popularity due to its customer support and the services they provide. Their 24/7 active status and response attract many traders.

Delays by payment systems

Suppose you face any delay in your withdrawing or depositing payments because of the payment system. Exness isn’t liable for your uncertainties. You should contact the payment system through which the transaction took place.

Final words

If you have just started trading and don’t have enough experience and money, then this $10 opportunity will help you get through this situation. Open a standard account, deposit $10 and start your trading with a minimum amount on exness. It will surely help you to obtain experience and self-belief so that you can trade on a professional account in the future. Initially, start trading with small amounts so you will get slight losses with massive experiences. It will give you a hold on your self-confidence. In addition, Exness will enhance your trading skills.