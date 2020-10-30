Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna has granted the National Prosecuting Authority application to withdraw consent for bail for Henrietta Rushwaya, which defence had argued could not be withdrawn once given.

Case will now be joined with alleged accomplices. Bail hearing start today.

Meanwhile, Rushwaya is expected to make a full bail application.

The State led by Garudzo Ziyaduma applied that Rushwaya be jointly charged with accomplices Superintendent Douglas Shoko and Detective Chief Inspector Paul Chimhungu for a bail application.

Shoko and Chimhungu were arrested in connection with Rushwaya’s gold smuggling case and are yet to appear before a magistrate.

Meanwhile, indications are that the State has preferred bribery and unlawful possession of gold to the smuggling charges that Rushwaya is facing. -State Media

Like 224 Dislike 28

100857

0

0

cookie-check

JUST IN: Rushwaya bail hearing starts

no