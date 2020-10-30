Could it be a case of sheer stupidity or downright lack of tact when it comes to the craft of human courtship?

This was probably the most daunting question which boggled the minds of most of the inhabitants of Tusi Village in the Esibomvu area, Matabeleland South Province, after a young man, aged just 20, was picked up by the police for forcing his manhood on the private parts of a woman twenty seven years older than he really is.

This was after the complainant had earlier on rejected the love proposal from the now incarcerated Brian Ndlovu. The later, who was remanded in custody to November 6, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate Lerato Nyathi charged with rape.

“On 30 June at around 6PM the complainant was on her way home from the business centre when she met Ndlovu. He proposed love to the complainant and she turned him down. The complainant left the accused person standing along the footpath and she proceeded home. “On the same night at around 9PM Ndlovu arrived at the complainant’s place of residence while she was asleep in her bedroom hut. Ndlovu knocked on the door and when the complainant asked who it was he lied and pretended to be her neighbour who was in need of her help. The woman opened the door and Ndlovu requested to have sexual intercourse with her but she refused and ordered him to leave her homestead. This didn’t go down well with Ndlovu who then slapped the complainant several times on her face and threated to kill her if she didn’t give in to his demands,” said Ethel Mahachi, who prosecuted.

Fearing that he was on the verge of confronting head-on, the long arm of the law, the accused reportedly fled from the crime scene. The rape victim had to seek refuge from the homestead of the Good Samaritan neighbor.

The matter was then reported to the police, leading to the subsequent arrest of Ndlovu.

