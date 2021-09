The Zimbabwe Football Association has named Norman Mapeza as interim coach of the men’s national football team.

His appointment comes after the sacking of Zdravko Logarusic following poor results.

Mapeza is regarded one of the best local coaches.

Apparently, former Warriors great, Bruce Grobbelaar had also expressed interest in the job.

The former Warriors and Liverpool goalkeeper said the country has enough talent to qualify for big tournaments.

Zwnews