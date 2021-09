The Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZIMA) is holding a candlelight memorial and prayer service in honour of health professionals who succumbed to Covid-19.

ZIMA says health professionals played key role in the fight against the coviC 19 pandemic and some of them lost their lives in line of duty.

In some cases they had to work under difficult conditions which include lack of proper protective clothing.

Meanwhile, some of those succumbed to the pandemic include the following.

Zwnews