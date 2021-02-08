MDC Alliance leaders Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri are back in court for their bail hearing before High Court judge Justice Chinamora.

The two were denied bail in their previous appearance, after magistrate Tawanda Mambanje said there was little reason to trust the duo that they will not commit offences while on bail.

The two are being charged for disrespecting the police after they allegedly conducted a demonstration.

They are denying the charge, apparently their lawyer Charles Kwaramba maintains that his clients are being politically persecuted.

-Zwnews