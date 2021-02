Well known Harare based Zimbabwean musician Braveman Chizvino aka Baba Harare has used Facebook to introduce his new wife Nomagugu Ncube to his tribe of followers in Zimbabwe and abroad.

The musician said he paid lobola yesterday for his wife and did not reveal her name on social media as he shared the following photos with his wife.

However, it has emerged that Baba Harare Married Nash TV presenter and musician Nomagugu Ncube who at some point was a member of a group named Ancient Times.