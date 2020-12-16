Magistrate Ngoni Nduna has postponed bail ruling in a case in which Harare mayor Jacob Mafume is accused of interfering with a witness.

The ruling has been reserved for tomorrow, as Nduna said he would want some time to go through the papers.

“I will go through the submissions tonight and visit case laws cited so the court will only be able to hand down the ruling tomorrow,” he said.

Mafume who was out on bail in a case he is accused of abuse of office, was recently re-arrested on allegations that he interfered with a state witness.

In his bail application today he argued that he was set up.

Mafume is being represented by lawyers, Thabani Mpofu and Tonderai Bhatasara.

