Zimbabwe’s central bank, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has unbundled Fidelity Printers and Refiners, to sell 60% stake of the entity to large and small scale gold producers.

RBZ says the unbundling of FPR is designed to partially privatise the gold refining business by allowing private players to acquire a stake, secure and promote the private sector’s interest in the production and marketing of gold in Zimbabwe.

RBZ says the move will allow the private sector to take part in the decision making process on gold trading.

Read statement below:

