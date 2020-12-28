The Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- has released the names of 8 people who perished in the accident that also claimed 9 other lives.

The fatal road traffic accident occurred in Mutoko along the Harare – Nyamapanda highway this Sunday, and left a dozen others injured.

The 8 victims whose names have been released by police are Sandra Kanobata aged 14, Abigal Chitimba (30), Major Mushumbi (7), Ngaakudzwe Nkolomah (1), Nyasha Chikuza (7), Masimba Rutsito (39), Kupakwashe Rutsito (13) and Samuel Mapuranga (2).

The accident took place when an Isuzu KB double cab vehicle crashed head-on with a BMW vehicle, which was travelling towards Nyamapanda.

At least 14 people died at the scene, while three died on admission at Mutoko hospital.

Meanwhile, the Mashonaland East Civil Protection Department has since has called on the government to declare the accident a national disaster.

Apparently, when an accident is declared a national disaster, the families of the victims should receive state assistance.

