Henrietta Rushwaya’s accomplices, Stephen Tserai and Raphios Mufandauya who members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIOs) have been freed on bail.

Also granted bail is a miner, Gift Karanda, the three are facing allegations of attempting to smuggle gold out of the country, have been freed on $30 000 bail each.

Handing down the bail ruling, Harare Regional Magistrate, Ngoni Nduna also ordered them not to visit the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as they would interfere with witnesses.

They have also been ordered to report twice a month to the police as part of bail conditions.

Three trio are being jointly charged with Rushwaya and Pakistan businessman Ali Mohammed, who were freed on $100 000 each on smuggling, unlawful possession of gold, obstruction of the course of justice.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa had to fire the security aide, Tserayi, after being linked to Rushwaya over trying to smuggle 6.09kg of gold to Dubai.

Zwnews