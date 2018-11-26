JUST IN: Businessman loses $30000, loaded gun with 50 bullets to armed robbers

A businessman from Magunje, Karoi is still counting losses after six armed robbers reportedly pounced at his house stealing thousands of hard earned cash and a loaded riffle.

The six gangsters are still on the run, local police reports.

A case of the robbery was reported at Magunje police station on Saturday evening shortly after the incident.

A police officer at the station who declined to be named furnished this reporter with details of the robbery.

“Armed robbers pounced at house number 511 White House Magunje, belonging to Valentine Bayela where they stole

$US12 000, $18 000 bond notes and his 303 riffle with 50 rounds.

“They were driving a white unregistered Twin cab with six man aboard. The robbery took place on Saturday November, 24 2018 at 19:59 hours,” he said.

Baleya is a young businessman based in Magunje.

zwnews