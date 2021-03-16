The bail appeals for MDC Alliance activists Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri, and Takudzwa Ngadziore, which were set to be heard in the High Court before justice Tawanda Chitapi today have been moved to Wednesday.

The 3 are accused of breaching Covid-19 lockdown protocols.

They are also accused of issuing & reading a press statement outside Harare Magistrates Court denouncing the arrest of fellow activist Makomborero Haruzivishe and calling for the dismissal of police boss Godwin Matanga.

The trio represented by Charles Kwaramba, Rose Hanzi, Jeremiah bamu and Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of ZLHRLawyers filed appeals at High Court against Harare Magistrate Vongai Guwuriro’s decision to deny them bail.

