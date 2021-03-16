It was back to school time, yesterday as examination classes reopened.

Meanwhile, the rest of the learners will commence class next Monday, with parents expressing anxiety in face of the difficulties in raising school fees amid a crashing economy and rising cost of living.

The lockdown which was put in place by the government in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus saw people being barred from carrying out their day to day jobs, meaning for them, there was no source of income.

Apparently, most parents say when the government announced the reopening of schools it was done on short notice.

Parents say coming out of the lockdown, they are yet to find their feet amid the expected rising fees.

In the same light, the government has approved fees increases of up to 250 percent for universities, following proposals by tertiary institutions.

Some State universities have announced their new fees structure which will see students paying between $25 000 and $40 000 per semester. The fees were hiked from an average of $9 000.

