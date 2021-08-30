The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) is carrying interviewing 9 judges for the High Court of Zimbabwe.

The interviews were scheduled to start in July at a hotel in Harare, but was postponed.

In a statement at the time, the JSC said the postponement was due to the spike in Covid-19 infections and the Government’s call for all institutions to further restrict operations.

“The decision was taken in the interest of the health of everyone directly involved in the process particularly, and all Zimbabweans generally,” said the JSC.

Meanwhile, the interviews are being beamed on the national broadcaster and JSC social media platforms.

Zwnews