Idols SA judge and veteran musician JR Bogopa has responded to reports that he and his fiancé Tshepi Vundla got married in a private wedding ceremony over the weekend.

At the weekend reports surfaced that the pair had officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, but setting the record straight through his media room JR clarified they had not had a wedding yet and the weekend ceremony was a part of the process that leads there.

“We didn’t have a wedding but a family welcoming and celebration (which serves part of the process of getting married), made of close friends and our family on Saturday. It’s no secret Tshepi and I concluded our lobola process in December and this was our next customary step.”

JR said the reports that they got hitched were misleading.

“It’s not as specified in the article which is flawed in many ways, including having children from a past marriage/relationship.”

Tshepi posted a snap of them together in December with her head and shoulders covered, but did not say what had happened. Instead she was spotted with a rock on her finger and she captioned the post with a cow, a ring, a heart and a rose emojis.

Congratulatory messages flooded the celebrity couple’s timeline as they sealed the deal after nearly seven years of being in a relationship.