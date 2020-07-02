Veteran journalist and ex-Public Relations officer at the British Embassy in Harare, Grace Mutandwa has died.

She was 57.

According to family spokesperson and brother to the late scribe, Andrew Mutandwa, Grace succumbed to cancer and breathed her last on Wednesday at her Harare residence.

“She was born in Bulawayo on July 26, 1963 and was having ongoing treatment for cancer which was diagnosed in June 2019,” Andrew told state media.

“She worked in the media for more than 30 years, starting off at the Sunday Mail.

“Later she held other positions in various media houses including at ZIANA and the Financial Gazette as Arts Editor, as well as Public Affairs Officer at the British Embassy in Harare,” he said.

The late media practitioner is survived by three children; Tawanda, Tanaka and Tendai.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

