NewsHawks journalist Ruvimbo Muchenje has been beaten up at a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally which was being addressed by the party’s leader Nelson Chamisa in Chinhoyi at Gahadzima ground.

Muchenje, a multimedia journalist was trying to find her way into the Stadium and got herself beaten up by alleged CCC party security who attempted to block her from entering.

The Young Journalist Association (YOJA) aspiring Secretary General was forced on to the ground made to roll leaving her dress torn.

Meanwhile, YOJA has strongly condemned the barbaric behavior by CCC supporters and is calling upon the party to issue an apology, and deal with its rogue security members.

“As the country prepares for the forthcoming 2023 harmonised elections, political parties are urged to educate their members on the role that the media plays in providing crucial information about their activities and party policies.

“YOJA will soon engage CCC and make a police report against these misguided elements,” says YOJA outgoing Secretary General Phil Jambaya.

Zwnews