Zimbabwe Warriors rising star Jordan Zemura has returned to the scoresheet after finding the back of the net for Bournemouth in the game against Bristol City. Zemura’s stunning finish doubled the lead on half-time as the visitors took firm control

The England born fullback doubled the Cherries’ lead on the stroke of halftime with a strike from a tight angle. According to a BBC report Zemura’s strike epitomised his team’s confidence.

The 21-year-old was picked out by a delightful cross-field pass from Ryan Christie before his quick feet bamboozled defender George Tanner, and a fierce flash high into the roof of the net gave Bentley no chance at his near post.

The goal is his third in this campaign after scoring a brace against Barnsley in September.