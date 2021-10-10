Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has implored Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief General Philip Valerio Sibanda tell Zimbabweans what he is going to do now that the so-called Operation Restore Legacy has failed to live up to expectations.

Moyo starts by asking Sibanda if he is happy with the current situation, in which things seem to have gotten worse as compared to the Robert Mugabe era.

“Dear General Philip Valerio Sibanda, Given that you coined the famous term, “OPERATION RESTORE LEGACY, may you please confirm to Zimbabweans that this is what you had in mind.

“If not, please tell Zimbabweans what you are going to do about this display of vulgar opulence!,” He says.

Meanwhile, the coup that toppled late former President Mugabe was coined Operation Restore Legacy, led by the then ZDF boss Constantino Chiwenga, and promised good living for Zimbabweans.

It was meant to achieve this by removing criminals surrounding the President (Mugabe) who were living lavishly while causing untold suffering to Zimbabweans.

However, years down the road, Zimbabweans seem to be worst off and those close to power are still living lavish lives while Zimbabweans are wallowing in poverty.

Moyo believes the same ingredients that led to the coup are visible on the ground once again, and ask Sibanda who now occupies the same post which was held by Chiwenga when he led the coup, what he is going to do about it.

Some are even declaring that Mugabe was better.

Zwnews