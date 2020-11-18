Former minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Jonathan Moyo has praised former First Lady Grace Mugabe for saving him and his family’s life during the November 2017 coup.

Narrating how his family was rounded up by the military during the coup, on 28 November 2017, Moyo said;

“What would you do if you and your family survived a 2am- 15 minute ZDF attack with 7 children, one of them 12 years, by 25 SAS, slippers with semi-automatic weapons, randomly firing tracer bullets and stun grenades?”

Announcing the coup, the army took over the national broadcaster and said they were going after the ‘criminals’ surrounding the President.

Meanwhile, during the coup, the military surrounded the G40 cabal leaders, which included Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and others baying for their blood.

Some senior members of the late strongman Robert Mugabe’s administration were attacked as well, others captured.

The military said they were only targeting criminals, and promised normalcy soon after.

“To both our people and the world beyond our borders, we wish to make it abundantly clear that this is not a military takeover of government,” the then military Spokesperson Sibusiso Moyo said.

He added; “As soon as we accomplish our mission we expect (the) situation to return to normalcy.”

Apparently, it was reported that Kasukuwere and Moyo sought refugee at Mugabe’s Blue roof mansion.

Meanwhile, as he remembers the events of terrible day, Moyo gave a vote of thanks to Grace Mugabe for saving their life.

“18 November 2017 was D-Day for us.

“We were surrounded.

“The junta was baying four our blood.

“But by the Grace of the Lord, Amai Mugabe saved us.

“On my and my family’s behalf, I wish to take this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to her. TINOTENDA AMAI!”

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

105991

0

0

cookie-check

Jonathan Moyo revisits coup memories, thanks Grace Mugabe for saving his life

no