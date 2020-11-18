In the Bible, the Book of Revelation is associated with its particular emphasis on the end-times with one particular chapter shedding more light on the mushrooming of false prophets bent on misleading their followers for devilish ends.

Could this be the beginning of the end as foretold by the Holy Scriptures?

This was probably the solitary question most residents from the dormitory town of Chitungwiza were left asking themselves after a self-proclaimed prophet who raped a woman in need of divine intervention to overcome her life problems, was sentenced to fifteen years in jail.

The self-styled prophet, Madzibaba Simba (real name Simbarashe Mutsindiri), will however serve an effective 12-year jail term after magistrate Morgan Nemadire suspended three years on condition of good behaviour.

According to the state outline, on 22 September 2020 at around 1300hrs, Madzibaba Simba (24) went to the complainant’s place of residence, purportedly to help her with prayers as she was facing problems in her life.

The jailed man-of-the-cloth, who has two shrines- one in Chitungwiza and another in Kuwadzana- is said to have sat on the complainant’s bed where the latter was seated.

It is stated that he sat very close to her before proposing love to the complainant who turned him down.

After his proposal hit a brick-wall, Madzibaba Simba is said to have then started to kiss the complainant while forcing her to lie on the bed.

State prosecutor Trinity Nyandebvu told the court that the complainant screamed as Madzibaba Simba tore her skirt.

He is said to have then raped the complainant.

Zwnews/state media

Like 224 Dislike 28

105982

0

0

cookie-check

Chitown church leader jailed for raping client faced with life problems

no