Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has drawn the line in the sand and dared MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora to cross it.

Moyo who claims that Mwonzora was planning to finish off MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa, 3 months before the 2018 elections, has challenged him (Mwonzora) to come to the open if that is not true and deny it.

“WHILE HIS MINIONS are making fools of themselves looking for straws to use to defend him, Mwonzora whatsapped me at 13:45hrs (CAT); using exactly the same number he used in 2018 when he sought help to finish off Nelson Chamisa.

“I hate to say this, but let Mwonzora say nyooo!,” challenged Moyo.

This came after, leaked chats by Moyo allegedly exposing (Mwonzora) who was MDC Secretary General then of having sought assistance to end Chamisa’s political career.

Moyo has dince published on Twitter what he claims were WhatsApp chats with Mwonzora.

Moyo lost his cool when Mwonzora featured on a radio programme, accusing Chamisa of “borrowing the politics of Professor Jonathan Moyo of brutalising and rubbishing his opponents; as well as of hate language.

-Zwnews