Firebrand opposition MDC Alliance leader and member of the 31 July Movement, Job Sikhala will have to wait until Tuesday next week to know the fate of his bail application appeal, it has emerged.

This comes after the High Court of Zimbabwe said Sikhala’s bail appeal ruling will be made on Tuesday, 29 Sept 2020 at 14:30.

The outspoken opposition figure who has proved to be one of the leading voices against Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s dictatorial tendencies and misrule has been in detention since August 21.

Wiwa, as Sikhala is affectionately known, is facing charges of inciting public violence.

The outspoken opposition figure was on Friday denied bail by Harare magistrate, Lazini Ncube.

After Ncube turned down Wiwa’s bail application, his team of lawyers led by Eric Matinenga approached the High Court with an appeal.

Sikhala is amongst several opposition figures who had been on the police list of dissenting opposition figures wanted by the police for ‘interviews’.

more details to follow…

Zwnews