The Movement for Democratic Change- Alliance (MDC-Alliance Vice National Chairman and Member of Parliament for Zengeza West, Job Sikhala says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime is bogus.

His sentiments came after Mnangagwa, who reportedly took part in the Gukurahundi killings, recently voted at the a United Nations General Assembly against a measure that seeks to protect vulnerable populations against “genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

Commenting on Mnangagwa’s action, Sikhala said: “Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime is bogus.

“They, together with North Korea, an outpost of tyranny voted against progressive United Nations resolution on crimes against humanity.

“This regime is terrorist in its disposition & rejects universal tenets of good governance and human rights.”

Meanwhile, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba defended his boss’ vote, saying Zimbabwe’s foreign policy options at the United Nations are that clear, and grounded in its own history, experience, interests, principles and understanding of world affairs.

He added that Zimbabwe voted against the omnibus General Assembly Resolution especially because of the part of it to do with the responsibility to protect.

Countries who just voted NO to UN General Assembly resolution on the Responsibility to Protect.

Some of the countries that voted NO are North Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Indonesia, Burundi, Belarus, Eritrea, Bolivia, Russia, China, Egypt, Cuba and Syria.

